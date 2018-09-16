Indian TV channel invites Asia’s legendary cricketers for a talk show in Dubai

Bipin Dani

World’s highest wicket taker Muthiah Muralitharan (800 in Tests, 534 in ODIs) will share dais with Asia’s former leading cricketers and R. Ashwin in Dubai on Monday.

Asia’s prominent cricketers have been hired by India’s one of the most popular TV channels Aaj Tak for a special cricket talk show here (in Dubai), it is learnt here.

According Agha Murslin, the official of the organiser, cricketers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will share their views on a show titled as Diggajon Ki Nazarose : Aaj Tak Salam Cricket (Cricket from the eyes of the legends).

Among 11 invited for the show, India’s R. Ashwin is the only currently playing cricket.

World’s highest wicket-taker Muthiah Muralitharan and Habuibul Bashar (the present selector) are the lone faces from Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Indian Little Master Sunil Gavaskar will share dais with former skipper Mohammad Azharuddin, Harbhajan Singh, R. Ashwin, Madan Lal.

The cricketers from Pakistan will be former skippers Wasim Akram, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq and ex-leg spinner Abdul Qadir.

“These cricketers will be talking about the current and the future of cricket as a sport. They will also highlight the unforgettable moments of their cricketing days”, Agha Murslin said.

