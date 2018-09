Srinagar

Indian troops thrashed a photojournalist in Srinagar, today, while he was performing his professional duties. Witnesses said that the troops beat up the journalist, Shah Jahangir affiliated with a local wire agency near Jahangir Chowk as he was covering an event. Shah was let go only after beating and thrashing, they said.

“I was there to perform my professional duties as the men in uniform not only thrash me but stopped me from performing my work,” Shah told media.—KMS

