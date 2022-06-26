Indian troops targeting Kashmiri youth under a well hatched conspiracy: APHC

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that Indian troops are deliberately targeting the youth in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir under a well-thought-out plan to force the Kashmiris into submission.

The APHC in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the troops enjoying unbridled powers under draconian laws were killing and arresting the Kashmiri youth at will without any fear of punishment. It said during the last two weeks, the troops have martyred over a dozen youth in fake encounters and arrested many others during house raids and so-called search operations.

The APHC urged the international community to hold India accountable for the war crimes and crimes against humanity being perpetrated by its troops in IIOJK and play a role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

Meanwhile, APHC leader, Khawaja Firdous, in a statement in Srinagar said durable peace cannot be established in South Asia without resolving the Kashmir dispute in line with the will of Kashmiri people and relevant UN resolutions.

He said that the fascist Indian government led by Narendra Modi violated international law by repealing the special status of IIOJK on August 5, 2019. He added that in order to change the demographic composition of the occupied territory, Modi regime has granted citizenship of Jammu and Kashmir to tens of thousands of Indian citizens in gross violation of the UN resolutions and the international law.—KMS