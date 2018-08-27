Indian troops resort to vandalism in Kulgam, Budgam areas

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops raided and vandalized the house of a noted freedom activist, Azad Malik alias Dada, in Kulgam district, last night.

Family members of Azad Malik told media persons that the troops barged into their house in Arwani area of the district and damaged the property.

A local from Arwani said that the troops came in the area. “We thought it was a night raid, but they directly barged into the house of Azad Malik and ransacked the household goods,” he added.

Meanwhile, the troops also went berserk and vandalized the residential houses in Ichgam area of Budgam district, last night. Locals said that the men in uniform created ruckus in the area and resorted to hooliganism by breaking windowpanes of houses and vehicles. They said that the troops also arrested a civilian, Muhammad Ashraf Mir.—KMS

Share on: WhatsApp