Indian troops martyred 10 Kashmiris in May

Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism martyred 10 Kashmiris including a woman during the last month of May.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, of those martyred four youth were killed in fake encounters or in custody.

During the period, Indian police and paramilitary personnel during house raids and cordon and search operations arrested 2141 youth including APHC women leaders Zamrooda Habib and Yasmeen Raja while at least half a dozen people were injured due to the use of brute force including bullet fire and blasts in the territory.

Indian troops damaged a house and molested or disgraced a woman in the month.

Indian troops martyred a civilian in Samba district. Indian army and Border Security Force personnel killed the civilian near Mangu Chak border outpost in Samba.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, the troops killed one person in Samba area, an Indian Border Security Force spokesperson said. The incident took place near Mangu Chak border outpost in Samba sector, he added.—KMS