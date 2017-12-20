Indian troops martyr two more youth, woman in IOK

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops, in their fresh acts of state terrorism, martyred two youth and a woman and injured dozens during a cordon and search operation in Wanipora area of Shopian district, today.

The bodies of the youth were recovered from the debris of three residential houses blasted by the troops in the area. Three cowsheds were also razed to ground in intense mortar shelling by the troops. The killings triggered anti-India demonstrations in different areas of Shopian. The troops fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells on the protesters resulting in the killing of a young woman, Beauty Jan, and injuring of several people. The puppet authorities snapped the mobile internet services in Shopian and suspended train service in the Kashmir Valley.

The Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement in Srinagar called for complete shutdown, tomorrow, to protest against the killings in Kupwara, Handwara and Shopian. On the call of resistance leadership, a protest march was held outside the office of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front at Aabi Guzar in Srinagar, today, to condemn the killings. A large number of people including Hurriyat leaders and activists participated in the protest. Other Hurriyat leaders and organizations in their statements paid glowing tributes to the martyred youth and the woman.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, while addressing different public meetings in Islamabad district said that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed to go waste and their mission would be accomplished at all costs. Delegations of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat and Muslim League visited Thandipora area of Kupwara and expressed solidarity with the family members of a martyr, Asif Iqbal.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference in a statement in Srinagar expressed serious concern over the continued illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders and activists and demanded their immediate release. The High Court Bar Association, Jammu and Kashmir National Front and the JKLF-R in their statements appealed to the international community to come to the rescue of the Kashmiri people who are facing genocide at the hands of Indian armed forces in the occupied territory.

Members of 19 families including children and women staged a protest demonstration at Press Colony in Srinagar against the occupation of their land and houses by the Indian Army in Keran area of Kupwara district.—KMS