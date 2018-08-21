Indian troops martyr two more youth in Baramulla

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more youth in Baramulla district, today.

The youth were killed during a siege and search operation in Uri area of the district. One youth was killed by the troops in the same area on Sunday, raising the toll to three in less than two days. Indian police arrested youth activists Irfan Ahmad Mir, Aashiq Hussain Baba, Irshad Ahmad and Feroz Ahmad during raids on their houses in Ganderbal and Kupwara districts.

Senior APHC leader and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement congratulated Imran Khan on becoming Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan. He expressed the hope that Imran Khan would play a pivotal role in settlement of the Kashmir dispute in its historical perspective.

Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson Aasiya Andrabi and her associate Fehmeeda Sofi will spend the sixth consecutive Eid in Indian jails. The DeM in a statement in Srinagar urged people to remember Aasiya and other leaders in their prayers.

Hurriyat leader Zafar Akbar Butt and Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League in their statements demanded the release of all Kashmiri political detainees languishing in jails of India and Kashmir before Eidul Adha.

Hurriyat leader Masroor Abbas Ansari, Jamaat-e-Islami, Anjuman Sharie Shian, Jammu and Kashmir United Peace Movement and Gujjar and Bakerwal communities in their separate statements warned of strong agitation against any Indian attempts to abrogate Article 35-A of the Indian constitution.

The High Court Bar Association in a statement in Srinagar condemned the thrashing of dozens of people and vandalizing property including houses and vehicles during a search operation by the Indian forces in Kulgam.

Meanwhile, five passengers were killed and nine others injured when a landslide hit a passenger vehicle on the hilly road in Kishtwar district of Jammu region, today.

