Indian troops martyr two more youth

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism, today, martyred two more Kashmiri youth in fake encounters in Baramulla and Rajouri districts.

The troops martyred one youth in the garb of a cordon and search operation in Kunzar area of Baramulla. The troops martyred another youth in the ongoing military operation in Kesari area of Rajouri. Earlier, five Indian troops were killed and several others injured in a blast in Kesari, yesterday. The operations in these areas continued till reports last came in.

These fresh killings have raised the number of the martyred youth to six in the last four day. Indian troops had martyred two youth in Machil area of Kupwara district on Wednesday and as many at Kreeri in Baramulla district on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the violent military operations by the troops continue in different areas of Rajouri and Poonch districts. The troops also continue to resort to firing at Kandi in Rajouri on the second consecutive day, today. The troops are also using gunship helicopters and drones in these operations.—KMS