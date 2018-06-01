Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Kupwara

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Kupwara district, today.

The troops killed the youth during a cordon and search operation at Qaziabad in Handwara area of the district. Indian Army claimed that the youth were militants and were killed in an encounter with the troops.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference General Secretary, Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi, in a statement in Srinagar expressed serious concern over the miserable plight of the Kashmiri political prisoners lodged in different jails and the grave human rights violations perpetrated by the Indian troops in the territory. Hurriyet leader, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, visited Dadsar area of Tral in Pulwama district, today, and expressed solidarity with the families of the illegally detained youth, Parvaiz Ahmed Butt and Shujaat-ul-Islam. The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League in its statement demanded immediate release of all Kashmiri detainees languishing in different jails.

Complete strike continued in Drabgam area of Pulwama district on the second consecutive day, today, against the desecration of the grave of a martyred youth, Sameer Ahmed Butt alias Sameer Tiger, by the troops.

People staged forceful demonstrations in Gundibagh area of Pulwama district, last night, after the troops attempted to set the house of a mujahid on fire. Local residents told media that some troops from a nearby army camp at Kakapora barged into the area, put some paddy hay around the house, sprinkled kerosene and then set it aflame. They said that some neighbours noticed the fire and immediately put it out. Shutdown was observed in Kakapora to protest against the troops’ action.

On the other hand, complete shutdown will be observed in the occupied territory on Saturday against the surge in civilian killings, desecration of religious places, unjustified deployment of heavy troops around Jamia Masjid Srinagar, desecration of graves of martyrs, chopping of fruit orchards at Sugam in Shopian and plight of Kashmiri prisoners in various jails. Call for the shutdown has been given the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik.—KMS