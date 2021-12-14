Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in fake encounter

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian forces in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth in a fake en-counter in Srinagar district.

The youth were martyred by Indian troops in the garb of a cordon and search operation in Rangret area of the district, today.

The killing triggered anti-India protest demon-strations in Rangret area. As the news about the fake encounter spread in the area, men, women and chil-dren came out of their houses and raised anti-India slogans.

The operation was going on till last reports came in. The authorities sealed all entry and exit points of the area and suspended internet services.—KMS

 

