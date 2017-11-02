Indian troops martyr twenty Kashmiris in October

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops, in their unabated acts of state terrorism, martyred twenty Kashmiris including one in a fake encounter during the last month of October.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, these killings rendered one woman widowed and one child orphaned. During the month, two hundred and seventeen people were critically injured due to the use of brute force and firing of pallets and teargas shells by Indian troops on peaceful demonstrators. Three hundred and eight civilians, mostly youth and Hurriyet leaders and activists were arrested. The troops after barging into the residential houses molested or disgraced at least four women and damaged forty eight houses and looted hundreds during the period.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly condemned the atrocities committed by Indian troops and police personnel on civilians during cordon and search operations in the territory. It said, the troops barge into the residential houses, vandalize properties and harass the inmates.

Meanwhile, the troops launched a cordon and search operation in Kupwara district, today. The troops cordoned off the Safawali Check Hayhama area of the district and started searches, causing huge inconvenience to the local people.

Hurriyat leader, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, along with a delegation visited Pusal area of Pulwama district and expressed solidarity with the families of two youth who were recently martyred by Indian troops. The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed serious concern over the deteriorating health of its illegally detained Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, in New Delhi’s infamous Tihar Jail. It said that the Indian authorities were deliberately playing with the life of Shabbir Ahmed Shah by depriving him of medical facilities.

In New Delhi, a court sent Syed Shahid Yousuf, the son of prominent freedom leader, Syed Salahuddin, to Tihar jail on judicial remand, today. Syed Shahid Yousuf was arrested by India’s National Investigation Agency after summoning him to its headquarters in New Delhi on 24th October, 2017 and since then he was in the custody of the investigating agency. He was produced, today, before a court, which sent him to judicial remand.—KMS