Indian troops martyr three more youth

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, forceful demonstrations were held in Srinagar, Tral, Pahelgam and other areas, today, against the continued detention of resistance leaders, surge in the killing of youth and other atrocities by the Indian troops in the territory.

A large number of people led by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders including Umar Aadil Dar and Syed Imtiaz Haider participated in a big demonstration in Hyderpora area of Srinagar.

The protesters raising high-pitched pro-freedom and anti-India slogans condemned the continued house arrest of the APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani. Hurriyat leaders, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Imtiaz Ahmed Reshi, Bilal Siddiqui and Mukhtar Ahmed Waza led protests in Srinagar, Tral and Pahelgam areas. Addressing the protesters, the leaders said that India had unleashed the worst form of state terrorism to suppress the Kashmiris’ struggle for securing their right to self-determination but would never succeed in its nefarious designs. They said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed to go waste and their mission would be accomplished at all costs.

The APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, in a statement in Srinagar hailed the recent assertion of Pakistan President, Mamnoon Hussain, wherein he sought the implementation of the UN resolutions to settle the Kashmir dispute. The octogenarian leader said that Pakistan always stood like a rock guarding the Kashmiris’ just cause.

The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, addressing a gathering at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar strongly denounced the use of brute force on protesters particularly students by the Indian troops and police personnel. He said that the students were forced to take to the streets due to denial of space where they could express their opinion freely.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed in Tral and Shopian against the recent killing of youth by the Indian troops. All shops and other commercial establishments in these areas remained closed while transport was off the road.

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth during a cordon and search operation at Kanthwali Jammugund in Keran area of Kupwara district.

On the other hand, the Indian Supreme Court, today, stayed the trial in the rape and murder of the minor girl in Kathua area of occupied Kashmir and asked the accused to respond to the plea for the transfer of trial to Chandigarh. A Bench comprising Chief Justice, Dipak Misra, Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice Indu Malhotra stayed the trial which was listed for tomorrow in Kathua, saying that it would hold a hearing on the plea for transfer of trial on 7th May.—KMS