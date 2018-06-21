Indian troops martyr three more youth in Tral

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more youth in Pulwama district, today.

The troops martyred the youth during a siege and search operation in Tral area of the district. Troops also blasted a residential house in the area.

Earlier, a Central Reserve Police Force officer and a soldier of Indian Army were injured in an attack in the same area.

Meanwhile, massive clashes are going on in the area after the killings. Locals reported that the forces used civilians as human shields during the clashes and tortured them.—KMS