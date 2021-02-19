Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in Shopian

Srinagar

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Shopian district, today.

The troops martyred the youth during a violent cordon and search operation in Badigam area of the district. The operation was going on till last reports came in. The troops also continued similar operations on second day in different areas of Pulwama and Badgam districts.

Meanwhile, three Indian policemen were killed and several others were injured in two separate attacks in Srinagar and Badgam districts. Two policemen were killed after unidentified gunmen fired upon them in Baghat area of Srinagar.

A Special Police Officer of the police was killed and a cop was injured in an attack in Beerwah area of Badgam district.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference General Secretary, Molvi Bashir Ahmed, and senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori in their statements paid glowing tributes to the youth martyred in Shopian, today.

They said that the Kashmiris would not allow the sacrifices of their martyrs go waste and would accomplish their mission at all costs. Molvi Bashir Ahmed deplored that the Kashmiri people are being brutally killed for demanding their right to self-determination but the whole world is acting as a mute spectator.

APHC leaders and organizations including Abdul Ahad Parra, Mir Shahid Saleem, Abdul Samad Inqilabi and Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party in their statements said that the recent guided visit of the foreign envoys to the territory was a failed attempt by Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government to mislead the world about the grim situation of the occupied territory.

However, they added that by observing exemplary shutdown on the visit, the people of the territory sent a loud and clear message to the world that the ground realities could not be changed by India’s cheap tactics.

On the other hand, two UN human rights experts have expressed concern that the new domicile rules introduced in IIOJK following Modi government’s unilateral decision to scrap the special status may lead to a demographic change in the territory.

The concern was expressed by Dr Fernand de Varennes, Special Rapporteur on minority issues, and Ahmed Shaheed, Special Rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief, in a joint press release published on the website of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The UN experts stated that Jammu and Kashmir’s constitutional special status was revoked unilaterally and without consultation in August 2019 and later in May 2020, new domicile rules were introduced which removed the protections given to those living in the territory.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Association Chairman, Aquib Wani in a statement issued in Jammu, hailed the statement of the UN human rights experts.—KMS