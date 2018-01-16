Indian troops martyr six more youth in Baramulla

Srinagar

Indian troops during their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred six more youth in Baramulla district, today. The youth were killed during a joint operation of Indian army and the Central Armed Police Force at Dulanja in Uri area of the district. It is a common practice of Indian army personnel that they randomly kill Kashmiri youth in fake encounters.

The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, condemned Indian army’s operation in Srinagar, south and north Kashmir areas terming it as arrogance and belligerence of the Indian authorities.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Mohammad Yasin Malik along with the family of a Kashmiri businessman, Bilal Ahamd Kawa, staged a protest at Press Colony in Srinagar. Yasin Malik while speaking on the occasion termed Bilal Kawa’s arrest as a ploy of Delhi police to get awards and promotions. Bilal Ahamd Kawa was arrested by Delhi police on January 10 for unknown reasons.

Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani and Democratic Freedom Party in their separate statements denounced the recent statement of Indian Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat where he had said that the government was looking at ways to bring madrasas in Kashmir under control. They said that Rawat’s remarks had proved that Jammu and Kashmir was directly run by Rasthriya Swayam Sevak Sangh with the help of Indian Army.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed in Badgam on the 3rd martyrdom anniversary of a mujahid commander, Master Shakeel Ahmed. All the shops and business establishments remained closed while traffic was off the road. Shakeel and four other youth were martyred by troops in Kellar area of Shopian district on this day in 2015.

Thousands of people marched in the Kargil town of Jammu and Kashmir to protest against the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to India. The protest was organised by Imam Khomeini Memorial Trust. The protesters raised slogans against Israeli prime minister and expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine. They burnt the effigy of Netanyahu and the Israeli flags.

The Indian forces launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Islamabad and Pulowama area, today. Several people were injured in firing by Indian troops in Pulwama.—KMS