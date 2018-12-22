Indian troops martyr six more Kashmiris

Srinagar

Indian troops martyred six youth in Tral area of Pulwama district in Occupied Kashmir on Saturday. The youth were martyred during a cordon and search operation jointly launched by Indian army, paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operation Group in Arampora area of the district, according to the report.

The authorities suspended mobile internet and train services immediately after the killings.

“The martyred youth have been identified as Salih Mohammad Akhoon, Razik Mir, Rouf Mir, Umer Ramzan, Nadeem Sofi and Faisal Javid Khanday. They all belonged to different areas of Pulwama district,” KSM said.

Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Ali Amin Gandapur Saturday condemned the brutal killing of innocent Kashmiris by Indian forces in the area of Pulwama.

In a statement, the minister urged the United Nations to play its role and stop the massacre of the innocent Kashmiri people by Indian forces.

Gandapur said the purpose behind imposing presidential rule in occupied Kashmir is to accelerate the genocides of Kashmiri people. He said presidential rule in occupied Kashmir and genocides of Kashmiri people are clear reflection of state terrorism in Kashmir.

Ali Amin said the real face of so-called democratic and secular India is exposed in front of the world. He emphasized that it is high time for United Nations to respond and initiate concrete efforts for giving Kashmiri people their due right of self-determination. 9

