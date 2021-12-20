Indian troops martyr one youth

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian forces in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one youth in Srinagar district, today.

The youth was martyred by Indian troops, pa-ramilitary and Special Operation Group forces dur-ing a cordon and search operation in Harwan area of the district in wee hours on Sunday.

An Indian top police officer claimed that a ‘militant’ was killed in an encounter in Harwan area of Srinagar. The eyewitness in the area said that the youth was killed in a fake encounter during a cordon and search operation and there was no encounter in the area.—KMS