Indian troops martyr one more youth

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more youth in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, today.

The troops martyred the youth in a fake encounter during a cordon and search operation in Dassal Mehari area of Rajouri district of Jammu region. The operation was going on till reports last came in. The troops martyred one youth during a similar operation in Mangu Chak area of Samba district of Jammu, yesterday.

The Special Investigation Unit of Indian police attached an under construction residential house of a Hurriyat activist, Muhammad Ishaq Malik, at Dan-wathpora in Kokernag area of South Kashmir’s Islamabad district. India’s dreaded National Investigation Agency and SIU have so far attached the headquarters of All Parties Hurriyat Conference in Srinagar and several houses and properties belonging to pro-freedom leaders and organizations including the Jamaat-e-Islami across IIOJK.—KMS