Home Kashmir Indian troops martyr one Kashmiri youth in Pulwama

Indian troops martyr one Kashmiri youth in Pulwama

News desk
-
0
Indian troops martyr one Kashmiri youth in Pulwama

Srinagar

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district.
The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Kamrazipora area of the district.
Earlier, one Indian soldier was killed and another injured in an attack in the same area.
The operation was going on till last reports came in. Director General of Police, Dilbagh Singh, claimed that the slain youth was a militant who was identified as Azaad Lelhari.
Meanwhile, another Indian soldier received injuries in an attack on a team of 52 Rashtriya Rifles in Hygam area of Sopore.—KMS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv