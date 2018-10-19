Indian troops martyr four youth in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD : Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred four youth in Baramulla district in occupied Kashmir today (Friday).

The youth were killed during a siege and search operation in Boniyar area of the district. The military operation was going on till last reports came in.

Earlier, complete shutdown was observed in the valley to mourn the killing of PhD scholar Dr Manan Wani and his associate Aashiq Hussain Zargar by Indian army soldiers.

Call for the shutdown was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and Muhammad Yasin Malik to pay homage to Dr Wani and his associate.

Pakistan had also reiterated its call for a thorough and independent investigation into the use of chemical weapons by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

Dr Muhammad Faisal said that the Indian forces are committing heinous crimes in occupied Kashmir and the same was documented by the UN Human Rights Commission in its recent report.

