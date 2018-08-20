Indian troops martyr four more youth in 24 hours

Use of force on students, arrests denounced

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more youth in Baramulla district raising the toll to four in the past twenty-four hours in the territory.

The troops martyred a youth during a cordon and search operation at Kasturi Naar in Baramulla district, today. Three youth were killed by the troops in Tangdhar area of Kupwara district, yesterday. The troops arrested around a dozen people during raids at Tujjar in Sopore. In another incident, an Indian soldier was killed in a landmine explosion in Kupwara district.

A woman, who fell unconscious out of harassment during the raid on her house by Indian troops at Nikas Aarbal in Pulwama district, died in a hospital. Her daughter had also fainted during the raid.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, condemned the use of cane-charge and teargas shells by the Indian police against the students of SSM College of Engineering in Pattan. The APHC also condemned the fresh spree of raids, crackdowns and arrest in every nook and corner of the territory ahead of Eidul Adha.

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik addressing a gathering at Khankah-e-Moula in Srinagar termed the Indian attempts to abrogate Article 35-A as a ploy to change the Muslim majority character of Jammu and Kashmir and turn the territory into another Palestine.

The Employees Joint Action Committee at a meeting in Srinagar and the Jammu and Kashmir United Peace Movement during a seminar in Jammu vowed to fight conspiracies against Article 35-A, tooth and nail.

The Kashmir Shikhara owners and workers association, today, held a floating protest demonstration against the Indian attempts to abrogate special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Carrying banners and chanting slogans, Shikhara owners and workers assembled in Dal lake in Srinagar to register their protest.

The authorities slapped three people, including Zahoor Ahmad Butt, the brother of martyred liberation leader, Mohammad Maqbool Butt, with draconian Public Safety Act and shifted them to Kathua jail in Jammu.

Hurriyat leaders Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Abdul Samad Inqilabi and Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party in their statements greeted Imran Khan over becoming Prime Minister of Pakistan. Meanwhile, senior APHC leader Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai was elected the chairman of Tehrek-e-Hurriyat for next three years.—KMS

