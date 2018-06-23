Indian troops martyr four more Kashmiri youth

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, four people were martyred and dozens others, including a woman, were injured in the brutal actions of Indian troops in Islamabad district on Friday.

The troops opened fire on a residential house during a cordon and search operation in Srigufwara area of the district, critically injuring the owner of the house, Muhammad Yousuf Rathar, and his wife, Hafeeza Begum.

The injured were shifted to sub-district hospital Bijbehara for treatment. However, Rathar was declared dead on arrival while Hafeeza was shifted to Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar for specialized treatment. The troops also killed three youth and destroyed a residential house during the operation. Earlier, an Indian policeman was killed and two troops were injured in an attack in the same area.

Meanwhile, massive protests erupted in the area against the cordon and search operation and subsequent killings. Indian police and troops fired pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters, triggering intense clashes between the demonstrators and the forces’ personnel. Dozens of people have sustained injuries during the clashes, which were going on when reports last came in.—INP