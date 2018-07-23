Indian troops martyr four more Kashmiri youth in IOK

Thousands attend funerals of martyrs

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their continued act of state terrorism martyred three youth at Khudwani in Kulgam district, Sunday.

The youth were killed during a cordon and search operation by the troops in the district. However, Indian army claimed that the youth were killed during a gunfight with the forces. The killings triggered shutdown in the district. The authorities snapped mobile Internet services in the twin districts of Islamabad and Kulgam to prevent anti-India protests.

Thousands of people participated in the funeral prayers of the two martyred youth identified as Suhail Ahmad and Mudassar Butt in Redwani and Katrasoo areas of Kulgam district. Three mujahideen turned up at the funeral in Redwani and fired several shots in the air to offer salute to the martyrs. They also raised pro-freedom, pro-Islam and anti-India slogans. The third martyred youth was identified as Abu Muawiya.

A 40-year-old man, Javed Ahmed Malik was killed by Indian police in custody in Chatroo area of Kishtwar district. Javed Ahmed Malik, who was a resident of Doda, was murdered at Chatroo police station on Friday. His killing is second such death in police custody in less than one week period. The killing led to anti-India protests in Kishtwar district. Protestors placed the body of the deceased at Chatroo bus stand demanding the arrest of policemen involved in the gruesome murder.

Hurriyat leaders Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Mohammad Iqbal Mir, Mohammad Ahsan Untoo, Imtiyaz Ahmed Reshi, Ghulam Nabi War, Zafar Akbar Butt and Democratic Freedom Party in their separate statements paid glowing tributes to the Kulgam martyrs.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar urged Indian leadership to shun its stubborn attitude and come forward for sorting out all outstanding issues with Pakistan particularly the Kashmir dispute. He said the revival of composite dialogue among all stakeholders would end the hostility between nuclear-armed Pakistan and India and open avenues for peace and reconciliation in South Asia.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference in a statement castigated the Indian National Investigation Agency for not presenting detainees in court, saying it is prolonging their cases on one pretext or the other.—KMS

Share on: WhatsApp