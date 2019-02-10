Daily Pakistan Observer -

  1. Home
  2. Top News
  3. Indian troops martyr five youth in IoK

Indian troops martyr five youth in IoK

Srinagar

Indian-occupied forces in its fresh act of state terrorism martyred five Kashmiris in Kulgam district on Sunday.The troops killed the youth during a cordon and search operation in Kellam area of the district. The operation was jointly launched by Indian army’s 9 Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operation Group of police. The troops also destroyed a house during the operation.
The occupying forces have suspended internet and phone services in the district with train services being suspended in South Kashmir.— KMS

Post Views: 89

Share this post

PinIt

    You may also like...

    scroll to top