Indian troops martyr five youth in IoK

Srinagar

Indian-occupied forces in its fresh act of state terrorism martyred five Kashmiris in Kulgam district on Sunday.The troops killed the youth during a cordon and search operation in Kellam area of the district. The operation was jointly launched by Indian army’s 9 Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operation Group of police. The troops also destroyed a house during the operation.

The occupying forces have suspended internet and phone services in the district with train services being suspended in South Kashmir.— KMS

