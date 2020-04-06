Indian troops martyr five more Kashmiri youth in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred five more Kashmiri youth bringing the toll to nine over the past 24 hours. The youth were killed during a continued violent operation in Keran area of Kupwara district. An Indian solider was also killed and another injured during the ongoing operation. Earlier, Indian troops had killed four youth identified as Sadam Malik, Aijaz Ahmed Naikoo, Shahid Sadiq Malik and Waqar Ahmed in Hardmanguri area of Kulgam district, Saturday. Three Indian troops were injured in an attack in the same area. —INP