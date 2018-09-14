Indian troops martyr eight more youth in IoK

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred eight more youths, two in Sopore town of Kashmir Valley and another two in Jhajjar Kotli area of Jammu district, Thursday. The youth were killed during cordon and search operations jointly launched by the personnel of Indian army’s 22-Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operation Group at different places. The troops also used unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) during the operation in Jhajjar Kotli area. An Indian army officer claimed that the two in Sopore town were killed during a gunfight at Arampora. The searches are on to retrieve the bodies from the site, he added.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops sealed all roads of the town and started operation in Teliyan Arampora area while an incident of brief fire reportedly took place in the town. The occupation authorities have also suspended internet services in the area.

Meanwhile, clashes between Mujahideen and Indian troops were going on during a massive search operation at Kakriyal area near Mata Vaishno Devi University in Jammu when last reports came in.—KMS