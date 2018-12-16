Indian troops martyr 7civilians in Pulwama

Kashmiri leaders send ‘SOS to humanity’ after the massacre

Observer Report

Srinagar

Kashmiri political leaders sent out an SOS to the entire ‘humanity’ after Indian occupation forces massacred seven innocent civilians following a gunfight that left three freedom fighters and one soldier dead in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir on Saturday.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the chairperson of his own faction of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, said that the Indian occupation forces went on a killing spree in Pulwama district of the occupied valley.

Writing on micro-blogging site Twitter, he feared that the death toll, which has already crossed seven, would rise further.

The Mirwaiz announced that Kashmir people would march towards Badami Bagh army cantonment on Monday to “ask the Indian government to kill all of us at one time rather than killing us daily”.

The APHC leader said: “The youth have been shot in the head, in the neck, the abdomen. It was shoot to kill, not to disperse them.” He added that India was killing innocent Kashmiris as a state policy.

Politicians from Azad Jammau and Kashmir and mainstream Pakistani political parties also denounced the bloodletting in the occupied valley.

Earlier Indian troops martyred 11 youth in Indian occupied Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday. Three of the youth were killed during a cordon and search operation launched by the troops in the Kharpora Sirnoo area of the district.

The killing sparked protests by residents resulting in clashes between the demonstrators and the Indian forces. The India troops fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters which lead to two more youths being killed and several others injured.

The occupying forces have suspended rails service in the valley.

Seven civilians were killed and more than three dozen injured during protests by locals against an anti-militancy operation by security forces.

