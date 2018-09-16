Indian troops martyr 6 Kashmiri youth in Kulgam

Islamabad

Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism in occupied Kashmir martyred six youth in Chowgam area of Kulgam district on Sunday.

The troops killed five youth Gulzar Ahmed Padder, Faisal Ahmed Rathar, Zahid Ahmed Mir, Masroor Ahmed Molvi and Zahoor Ahmed Lone during a cordon and search operation. People took to the streets and held massive anti-India demonstrations in the area, KMS reported.

Indian troops and police fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters, killing one more youth, Rauf Ahmed, and injuring dozens others. Some of the critically injured youth were shifted to various hospitals in Srinagar for specialized treatment.

Meanwhile, spontaneous shutdown was observed in Kulgam and Islamabad districts to protest against the killings. The occupation authorities snapped mobile internet service in the two districts and suspended train service in the Kashmir Valley.

The Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik in a statement in Srinagar, today, called for complete shutdown on Monday against the killings and unabated use of force on people.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in a tweet voiced serious concern over the killing of Kashmiri youth for their affiliation with the just liberation struggle. Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Farida Bahenji, Zafar Akbar Butt, Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party and Hizbul Mujahideen in their statements paid glowing tributes to the martyred youth.

On the other hand, a picture making rounds on social media has exposed the real brutal and inhuman face of the Indian Army in the territory. In the picture, the troops can be seen dragging on a road a dead body of a youth by chains tied to his legs in Reasi district of Jammu. The body was of one of the three youth killed by the troops during a violent military operation in Jhajjar Kotli area of the district on Thursday.

Indian police arrested Hurriyat leaders Shabbir Ahmed Dar and Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, from Sopore and Islamabad areas. Indian troops ransacked the house of close relatives of noted freedom activist, Riyaz Naikoo, during a nocturnal raid at Beigpora in Awantipora area of Pulwama district, last night.

The Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami in occupied Kashmir, Abdul Hameed Fayaz, addressing a gathering in Shopian urged India and Pakistan to start meaningful dialogue to settle the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

The illegally detained senior APHC leader, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, fainted during an ongoing trial conducted via video conferencing from New Delhi’s Tihar Jail. Shabbir Shah’s wife, Dr Bilquees Shah, who later was briefly allowed to meet him, said that the health of the detained leader had deteriorated to an alarming proportion due to denial of medical care to him by the jail authorities.

In London, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Right to Self-Determination Movement International led by its Chairman, Raja Najabat Hussain, met the shadow foreign minister of Britain, Fabian Hamilton, and apprised him of the Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir.—APP

