Indian troops martyr 3 more youth in IIOJK, toll rises to 7

Srinagar

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, today, raising the number of the slain youth in the territory to seven from yesterday.

The troops martyred the three youth during a cordon and search operation at Zadoora in Pulwama. Earlier, an Indian soldier was killed in an attack in the same area. The troops martyred four youth during a similar operation in Kiloora area of Shopian district, yesterday.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference spokesman in a statement in Srinagar paid rich tributes to the martyred youth. He said that the Kashmiri people would not let the sacrifices of their martyrs go waste and would accomplish their mission at all costs. He condemned the use of brute force on Muharram processions and arbitrary arrests of youth in Srinagar, Badgam and other areas of the territory.

Defying restrictions and ban on Muharram processions, people took out processions and held mourning prayers in Srinagar and Badgam. The speakers reaffirmed Kashmiris’ resolve to continue freedom movement till it reached its logical conclusion. They emphasized that the Kashmiris were treading the path of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) by offering sacrifices for a sacred cause. The hallmark of this year’s Muharram processions is that these resound with pro-freedom and pro-Pakistan slogans. Tehreek-e Wahdat-e-Islami has raised pro-freedom banners at many places describing Narendra Modi as the Yazid of the time.

The Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Sharie Shian in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that the party President, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, was again prevented from presiding over the annual Muharram majlis in Markazi Imam Bargah, Shariyatabad in Badgam. It said that thousands of mourners gathered and protested against the continued house arrest of Agha Hassan Al-Moosvi.

Al-Moosvi in a statement said that the Kashmiris in their ongoing freedom struggle were following in the footsteps of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) of not bowing before the oppressor.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Mazhamat, Bilal Siddiqi, in a statement in Srinagar expressed grave concern over the stepped-up human rights violations and wanton killing of Kashmiri youth by Indian troops in the occupied territory.

Meanwhile, an analytical report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, maintained that IIOJK has become a hell for its inhabitants due to Modi virus and corona virus. The report said common Kashmiris are being killed by Modi virus and corona virus. It pointed out that India is using COVID-19 pandemic to inflict more miseries on the Kashmiris.

On the other hand, days after the Lok Sabha Speaker asked the parliamentary panels to not take up subjudice matters in their meetings, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information and Technology, dropped the issue of internet services suspension in IIOJK from its agenda.—KMS