Indian troops martyr 3 more Kashmiri youth in IOK

SRINAGAR : In Occupied Kashmir, Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism have martyred three more Kashmiri youth during cordon and search operation in Laroo area of Kulgam.

Local Police said the operation was jointly carried out by Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operation Group creating a very tense situation for locals. The killing led to massive anti-India protests in the area.

Dozens of civilians were injured in the forces’ firing on the protesters.

Meanwhile, two Indian army soldiers were injured when unknown persons hurled a grenade and then opened fire on an army patrolling party in Pathan area of Pulwama district.

