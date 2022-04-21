Indian troops martyr 2 youth in Baramulla

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Baramulla district, today.

The youth were martyred by Indian army’s Rashtriya Rifles, paramilitary and Special Operation Group during a violent cordon and search operation (CASO) in Pariswani area of the district.

Earlier, five Indian troops, were injured in a clash during Sehri time in the same area of the district. Firing and operation in the area were going on till last reports came in.—KMS