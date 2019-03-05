Indian troops martyr 2 Kashmiri

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, Tuesday.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation at Mir Mohalla in Tral area of the district. The troops also blasted a house with explosive material and razed it to the ground. The operation, which was launched last night, was going on till last reports came in.

A senior officer of Indian police talking to media men claimed that the youth were militants and were killed in a clash with the troops. —INP

