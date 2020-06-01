Indian troops martyr 13 Kashmiris in a single day in IOK

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism, martyred 13 Kashmiri youth in a single day, Monday.

Indian troops martyred 10 youth during a violent military operation in Mendhar and other villages of Poonch district.

The operation was launched by Indian troops on 28th May in the areas of the district. The Indian army officer told media men that searches were underway in the villages of Poonch district.

Earlier, Indian troops martyred three Kashmiri youth in Nawshehra area of Rajouri district, today.

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism martyred twenty one (21) Kashmiris including two (2) young boys during the last month of May.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, of those martyred two were killed in a fake encounter while these killings rendered one (1) woman widowed and two (2) children orphaned.

During the period, at least two hundred (200) people were injured due to the use of brute force including firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by Indian troops and police personnel on mourners and peaceful protesters in the territory.

Indian police and paramilitary personnel arrested one hundred forty six (146) people, mostly youth, and molested and disgraced twenty (20) women during five hundred sixty five (565) cordon and search operations in different areas of the territory.

The troops along with police personnel also destroyed or damaged eight hundred one (801) residential houses and also looted them in the month.—KMS