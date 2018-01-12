Indian troops launch search operation in Kupwara

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in the Kupwara district, today.

The troops cordoned off Hampora in Handwara area of the district and launched searches. Meanwhile, the train service remained suspended for the second consecutive day, today, in south Kashmir. The service was suspended after the killing of two youth by Indian troops in Islamabad district on Tuesday.

A Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement delegation led by Ruqqaya Baji visited Kulgam and expressed solidarity with families of martyrs Farhan Wani and Khalid Dar.—KMS