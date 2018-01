Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops have launched a massive cordon and search operation (CASO) in dozens of areas of Shopian district.

The areas, which have been put under siege include Kachdora, Chakoo, Batapur, Abahatu, Budur, Landoora, Garhind, Muradpur, Bamun, Tongrikol, Mantreibuk and Harmain. Door-to-door searches were going on when reports last came in.—KMS