Indian troops launch operation in Kulgam

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, headed by Muhammad Sultan Magray, has condemned rape and the killing of a little girl in Hirangar area of Katuha in Jammu region.

The Muslim Conference President addressing a party a meeting in Srinagar drew the attention of the international community towards such incidents in the territory. He termed the abduction and killing of eight-year-old Asfa as a conspiracy against Muslims of Jammu. He said the girl was raped and subsequently killed, and her body was thrown in a nearby forest.

Magray said that freedom was only choice for the people of Jammu and Kashmir to get rid of such excesses. He urged the Kashmiri people to gear up efforts to achieve the right to self-determination. Meanwhile, the family members of an enforced disappeared Siraj-ud-din Farooqui, a resident of Srinagar, appealed to the international human rights organisations to intervene in the long disappearance and detention of their close ones. Siraj-ud-din Farooqui, the male head, was taken by Indian Border Security Force (BSF) on January 22, 1992 during a search operation from his house of Safakadal in Srinagar.

Disappeared Farooqui’s son, Adil Siraj and another family member Dawood Fayaz were also arrested on fake charges in July 2017 and are languishing in Central Jail in Srinagar.

On the other hand, Indian forces barged into the houses of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district and thrashed inmates including female members.

“The personnel of 9 Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operation Group (SOG ) barged into our houses thrashed and misbehaved with us without any mercy,” the family members told media.—KMS