Indian troops launch CASOs in Shopian, Islamabad and Kulgam

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops have launched cordon and search operations in south Kashmir’s Shopian, Islamabad and Kulgam districts.

The troops cordoned off the Chitragam area of district late Friday night and launched door-to-door searches. The operation continued till last reports came in.

The operation comes barely a few hours after five youth were martyred by the troops in main town Shopian.

The troops also launched similar operations in Semthan Bijbehara area of Islamabad and at Hatipora in Kulgam.—KMS