Indian troops launch CASOs in Pulwama, Kupwara

SRINAGAR In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops have launched a cordon and search operation in Baigpora area of Awantipura in Pulwama district. The personnel belonging to Indian Army’s 55 Rashtriya Rifles, 82 Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operation Group of police have jointly launched the operation. Baigpora is the home town of Hizbul Mujahideen Commander, Riaz Ahmad Naikoo. The troop sealed all entry and exit points and conducted house-tohouse search operations. They subjected the inmates to brutal torture and ransacked household goods. The troops have also launched a search operation in Handwara area of Kupwara district in north Kashmir. They have cordoned off Talaihabal area of Hindwara and are conducting house searches. In occupied Kashmir, amid growing international pressure, the occupation authorities have been forced to revoke the draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA) against 18 more people lodged in different jails of the territory. The detention orders were revoked of 18 people languishing in three jails of the occupied territory. Of them, 16 are lodged in Central Jail Srinagar and one each in Kotbhalwal jail Jammu and Pulwama jail. The number of PSA detainees released after the outbreak of coronavirus has reached 65. Last week, the High Court of the territory directed the High Powered Committee (HPC), convened to de-congest jails by releasing prisoners on parole in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, to examine the allegations that no detainee booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) was being considered for any parole.—INP