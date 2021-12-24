Indian troops launch CASOs in different areas of held valley

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops launched cordon and search opera-tions in different areas of Srinagar, Kupwara, Pul-wama and other districts of the territory.

The troops during a cordon and search operation forced the people to come out of their homes and conducted door to door searches in Karalgund area of Kupwara district. The troops made the people to stay outdoors in the severe cold.

The troops during a cordon and search operation have claimed that they recovered and destroyed an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) weighing 5kg in Wanpora area of Pulwama district.

The troops also continued their military opera-tions at various places in Srinagar, Baramulla, Is-lamabad and other areas of the territory.—KMS