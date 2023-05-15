Indian troops launch CASO in south Kashmir’s Islamabad

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops have launched a violent cordon and search operation (CASO) in south Kashmir’s Is-lamabad district.

The troops cordoned off the Andwan Sagam area of the district and launched searches, causing immense inconvenience to the local residents.

On the other hand, Indian troops continued their violent cordon and search operation on the second consecutive day, today, in the Uri area of Baramulla district.

Meanwhile, Indian troops and paramilitary per-sonnel continue their so-called search operations on the 9th consecutive day, today, in different areas, including Kesari in Rajouri district of Jammu region.

Indian army and paramilitary personnel also continued their siege and search operations on the 5th consecutive day, today, in Khakha Nawan, Purani Poonch, Jernally Mohalla and Poonch town in Poonch district. The search operation also continued on the 25th consecutive day, today, in several other areas of the district.

Indian troops, paramilitary and police personnel have severely disturbed the daily routine of the peo-ple of the territory in the name of security measures ahead of the G20 meeting to be hosted by the Indian government in Srinagar later this month. House raids are going on in every city and town of the Kashmir Valley during which the local residents are being subjected to severe harassment.—KMS