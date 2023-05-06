Indian troops launch CASO in Rajouri

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Rajouri district, today.

The troops launched the search operation in Ke-sari area of the district.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh, claimed that during the operation an encounter had begun in the Kandi forest belt.

Meanwhile, an officer of the Indian Central Re-serve Police Force (CRPF) died after he fell from a cliff during an operation in Sunderbani area of the same district.

Meanwhile, two Indian troops were injured in a road accident in Awantipora area of Pulwama district.

A police official said that an Indian army truck skidded off the road near Kadlabal Chersu and two army men got injured in the accident. —KMS