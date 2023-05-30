Indian troops launch CASO in Poonch

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Poonch district.

The troops and paramilitary personnel launched the house-to-house searches in different areas of the district in the name of nabbing suspicious people.

The troops are on high alert in different areas of Poonch and Rajouri districts since January this year.

Meanwhile, Indian troops and paramilitary personnel continued their cordon and search operation in Shangus area of the south Kashmir Islamabad district.—KMS