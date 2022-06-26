Indian troops launch CASO in IIOJK

Indian troops have launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

A joint team of police, Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched the CASO in the Shirmal area of the district on Saturday. The operation was going on till last reports came in.

The IIOJK State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) while revealing a fresh as-sessment conducted by India’s National Achievement Survey (NAS) of 2021 said that the average performance of the Kashmiri students has declined as compared to the one conducted in 2017.

The SCERT said that in comparison to 2017 survey, average performance of Kashmiri students has declined among the students of third standard, fifth standard and eighth standard in IIOJK.

In the assessment survey of 2021, SCERT said, “Primary class students have suffered more due to school closure.”

“Differences in the learning levels among the students of a same class have increased and 57 per-cent of the students have scored less than 50 per-cent,” it added.

SCERT, in the report card, has further said that the assessment survey was successfully conducted throughout occupied Jammu and Kashmir in which competency-based test items (MCQs) were devel-oped by SCERT to assess the learning outcomes suggested by the India’s NCERT.—KMS