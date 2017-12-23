‘Indian troops killing innocent women

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders, Javaid Ahmed Mir and Imtiyaz Ahmed Reshi have said that the Indian forces in the name of so-called siege and search operations are killing the innocent women in the territory.

Javaid Ahmad Mir and Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi addressing a gathering at Noorbagh rea of Srinagar, today, said that the killing spree indicated that India had started a war against peace-loving people of Kashmir struggling politically for their birthright to self-determination.

They said India and Pakistan have fought three wars on Kashmir and the unresolved Kashmir dispute posed serious threat to the peace of the region.—KMS