Indian troops intensify CASOs, raids to suppress freedom struggle in IIOJK

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian forces’ personnel have intensified the reign of terror by stepping up their cordon and search operations and house raids to suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing freedom struggle.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said the CASOs and raids are being conducted on a daily basis to terrorize, kill, arrest and torture the Kashmiris.

Indian troops don’t spare even children and women during the dreaded operations, the report said, adding crackdowns, raids and CASOs have become a norm in the militarized territory.

The report said that Hurriyat leaders, mediamen, rights activists and even ordinary Kashmiris are implicated in fake cases after their arrest during violent CASOs and raids carried out by Indian troops and notorious probe agencies like National Investigation Agency and State Investigation Agency.

The report maintained that ongoing CASOs and raids in occupied Jammu and Kashmir are manifestation of Modi regime’s frustration to silence the freedom voice of Kashmiris who are ready to render every kind of sacrifice to attain their UN-recognized right to self-determination.

Urging the world community to wake up to res-cue the Kashmiris from the Indian onslaught, the report said that Modi regime’s brutal measures against the people would further worsen the already grim situation in IIOJK.

At the end, the report said despite Indian brutal tactics including the dreaded CASOs and raids, the Kashmiris are determined to take their freedom struggle to its logical conclusion.—KMS