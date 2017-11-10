Indian troops harass Kashmiris in Shopian, Bandipora

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian army, police and Central Reserve Police Force have launched massive cordon and search operations in Shopian and Bandipora districts, causing huge inconvenience to the people.

The troops cordoned off dozens of villages by sealing all entry and exit points and conducting searches in the two districts. This is for the fourth time in the past five months when the troops launched such a massive operation in Shopian district. A Special Police Officer of Indian police was injured in firing in Islamabad district. The injured SPO was posted outside the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Islamabad town.

The Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, paying glowing tributes to the martyred youth, Waseem Ahmad, said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri people had centre-staged the Kashmir dispute at the global level. Waseem Ahmed was martyred along with two associates by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Aglar area of Pulwama on Monday night. The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front and other pro-freedom leaders and organizations in their statements also paid rich tributes to Waseem Ahmad and other two martyrs.

The occupation authorities did not allow media persons to cover the seminar of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat held at the residence of its Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani where the octogenarian leader is undergoing house detention since 2010. The seminar was organized on the occasion of Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s birthday. Addressing the seminar, TeH Secretary General, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai paid rich tributes to Allama Iqbal. He described two-nation theory a Himalayan fact that must be accepted by everyone.

A meeting chaired by Grand Mufti of Kashmir, Mufti Muhammad Bashiruddin, at Soura in Srinagar decided to boycott talks with India-appointed interlocutor on Kashmir, Dineshwar Sharma, terming the move a total waste of time. The Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement in a statement also rejected the talks offer by India saying that New Delhi had never initiated dialogue process with seriousness and sincerity.

The Dukhtaran-e-Millat General Secretary, Nahida Nasreen in a statement said that the authorities were using all machinery to prolong the illegal detention of party Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi, and her associate, Fehmeeda Sofi.

In a telling example of how the lawless law, Public Safety Act, is slapped on pro-freedom people in the territory, the puppet administration in a fresh dossier has accused senior APHC leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, of giving a speech at the funeral of a martyr, Qayoom Najar, on September 26, while the fact is that the 70-year-old leader was detained at Sopore police station on that day.—KMS