Indian troops continue CASOs in IIOJK

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops continue their cordon and search op-erations in Shopian and Rajouri district.

Indian troops and paramilitary personnel continue their searches in Chakoora area of Shopian on second consecutive day, today, subjecting the residents to severe harassment and intimidation.

The troops also launched cordon and search op-erations in Beri Patan and Siot areas of Rajouri dis-trict.

The Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

The troops launched the operation in Chakoora area of district on Wednesday.

The troops fired several bullets towards a par-ticular place in the area.

A joint of team of Indian police, army and Cen-tral Reserve Police Force after receiving information about the presence of militants launched the operation in the area.—KMS