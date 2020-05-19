Indian troops callously torture ambulance driver

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, continuing their brutal tactics against innocent people, Indian troops in a latest such move subjected an ambulance driver to inhuman torture in Pulwama without any provocation.

The driver identified as Tariq Ahmed driving an ambulance was beaten around Lyceum school in Pulwama, officials said.

‘On receiving the distressed calls from driver, block medical officer Shopian and medical superintendent Shopian visited the spot and took the injured driver to hospital while leaving the ambulance at the spot where the driver was beaten,’ a top district official added.

Tariq Ahmad, the ambulance driver told media that he was sent to Pulwama to bring a patient to Shopian. —KMS