Indian troops’ brutalities in south Kashmir condemned

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have strongly condemned the attempt to set house of a mujahid on fire and vandalizing of properties by the Indian troops in South Kashmir areas.

The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that vandalizing the properties and houses of mujahideen was becoming a new way of harassment in South Kashmir villages, which is alarming. He said that on one hand, the puppet authorities claimed that there were positive results to their cessation of hostilities against the people, but on the other, hostilities continued in different forms to suppress people.

The spokesman of High Court Bar Association of occupied Kashmir in a statement in Srinagar condemning the Indian troops’ recent nocturnal raid in Shopian and Pulwama, said, “The forces bulldozed residential houses, vandalized orchards and chopped off trees belonging to the family members of Zeenat-ul-Islam and also arrested three persons, including a father of four children.”

He also condemns desecration of the grave of martyred youth, Sameer Ahmed Butt alias Sameer Tiger, in Drabgam area of Pulwama. “It is not the first time when the forces’ personnel have vandalized the grave of a martyr. Just two days after Sameer’s killing they arrived in the village and destroyed and damaged the graves of other martyrs and removed the headstones from their graves in a sheer act of savagery,” the spokesman said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League spokesman in a statement in Srinagar denouncing the attack on the families of mujahideen by the Indian forces in South Kashmir said that it had exposed the tall claims of principles often propagated by New Delhi and its Kashmiri stooges.—KMS