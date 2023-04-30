Indian troops arrest several including religious leader in Poonch

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops arrested several civilians, including a religious leader during house raids in Poonch and Rajouri districts.

The troops arrested and violently interrogated over 200 civilians during house raids in which one civilian from Jammu’s Bathindi area died for alleg-edly having links with the militants involved in the recent attack.

Although security forces are tight-lipped on the incident and restricted from sharing news with the media, reliable sources informed the news agency, KNO, that during the interrogation and questioning of detainees, the name of a Molvi surfaced, allegedly having links across the border.

Indian troops along with the dreaded Special Operation Group arrested Molvi Manzoor from a madrassa in Bathindi, Poonch district.

The fresh raid in Muslim areas of Jammu region took place a day after the dreaded Indian police officer Dilbagh Singh and Indian army’s Northern Commander Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi during their visits to Poonch ordered to kill or arrest those who support the right to self-determination.

Meanwhile, massive search operations continued in Poonch and Rajouri districts.—KMS